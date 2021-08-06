JACKSON, Patsy Butler



Patsy "Pat" Butler Jackson, 85, of Peachtree Corners, GA, peacefully passed away Tuesday, August 3, 2021.



Funeral services for Pat will be held on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 11:00 AM in the Peachtree Corners Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory. Burial will follow at Peachtree Memorial Park, Peachtree Corners, GA. The family will gather with friends from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM at the funeral home.



Pat was born October 14, 1935 in Baltimore, MD to the late Maurice Butler and Elizabeth Gauss Butler; also preceding Pat in death was her sister, Lois Northam.



Pat was of the United Methodist faith. She was a graduate of Southern High School in Baltimore, MD. She enjoyed bowling, bridge, and crossword puzzles. She loved to travel and spend time at the beach. Times dearest to Pat were the years she spent raising her children and watching her grandchildren grow.



She is survived by the love of her life of 60 years, Harold W. Jackson; son, Stuart M. Jackson; daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Kevin Watterson; cherished grandchildren, Sarah Watterson Burk and husband Eric, William Watterson, Micah Watterson and Hannah Watterson; nephew, David Northam; as well as a host of extended family and close friends.



Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770-448-5757. Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com.



