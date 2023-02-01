X
Dark Mode Toggle

Jackson, Mozelle

Obituaries
2 hours ago

JACKSON, Mozelle

72, passed on January 25, 2023. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 2, 2022 at 11:00 AM, Meadows Chapel, 419 Flat Shoals Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30316. Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 1, 2023, 4-7 PM at Meadows Mortuary, Inc., 419 Flat Shoals Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30316, 404-522-7478.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Meadows Mortuary, Inc.

419 Flat Shoals Avenue, S.E.

Atlanta, GA

30316

https://www.meadowsmortuary.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia’s Warren McClendon speaks on fatal crash, Devin Willock, receiving therapy7h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Chastain wins race for former Speaker Ralston’s Georgia House seat
4h ago

Credit: Green Bay Packers

Falcons hire Jerry Gray as assistant head coach/defense
10h ago

Credit: Photo courtesy Bailey Stockton

Prince Avenue Christian WR Bailey Stockton commits to Georgia Tech

Credit: Photo courtesy Bailey Stockton

Prince Avenue Christian WR Bailey Stockton commits to Georgia Tech

Credit: Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

GBI: MARTA officer recovering after shooting ex-boyfriend following attack
10h ago
The Latest

Bloom, Henry
Matuszak, Donald
2h ago
Bracewell, Robert
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Dario Calmese

Things to do for Black History Month
11h ago
Land disturbance permits set to be issued for Atlanta training center
10h ago
In Southside neighborhood, a new model for development on the Beltline
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top