JACKSON, Mozelle



72, passed on January 25, 2023. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 2, 2022 at 11:00 AM, Meadows Chapel, 419 Flat Shoals Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30316. Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 1, 2023, 4-7 PM at Meadows Mortuary, Inc., 419 Flat Shoals Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30316, 404-522-7478.

