Jackson, Mell

JACKSON, Jr., Dr. Mell Charles



July 17, 1949 - June 5, 2023



Dr. Mell Charles Jackson, Jr., 73, of Comfort, Texas, died peacefully at his home on Monday, June 5, 2023, surrounded by his loving wife Nancy and their two sons, Charlie and Henry.



Mell was born in Atlanta, Georgia, on July 17, 1949. He was the second child and only son of Mell Charles Jackson and Louise Hollingsworth Jackson. He spent his early years in Fayetteville, Georgia and then attended high school at The Darlington School in Rome, Georgia. He earned his undergraduate degree from Emory University and then attended Emory Medical School, graduating in 1975 with a degree of Doctor of Medicine. Mell was an intern and resident in Internal Medicine and Cardiovascular Disease at the University of Washington in Seattle, where he completed a fellowship in Cardiovascular Medicine. During this time he had an externship at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.



Mell practiced in Seattle before moving to San Antonio in 1984, where he met Nancy Grace Jackson on a blind date. They married a year later at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in San Antonio, and they would have celebrated their 37th anniversary on June 7.



Mell was a founding partner of South Texas Cardiovascular Consultants in San Antonio and was one of the first cardiologists to perform coronary angioplasty after training under its inventor, Dr. Andreas Gruntzig. He served as Chief of Medicine at Methodist Hospital.



In 1997, Mell and Nancy moved with their sons to Fredericksburg, Texas. There he practiced cardiology with the Austin Heart Group until retiring in 2019. He devoted his life to his family while caring for thousands of patients, many of whom became lifelong friends. Mell is preceded in death by his parents, Mell Charles Jackson, Sr. and Louise Hollingsworth Jackson. He is survived by his wife Nancy Grace Jackson and his two dear sons, Mell Charles "Charlie" Jackson III (son William Charles "Billy" Jackson) and Henry Hollingsworth Jackson (wife Jessica) as well as his beloved sister, Holly Jackson of Atlanta. He is also survived by many cherished nieces, nephews and cousins.



A memorial service will be held Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at 2:00 PM at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 315 East Pecan St., San Antonio. The Reverends Elizabeth Knowlton and Michael Chalk will officiate. Interment will be in the columbarium at St. Mark's. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mark's Episcopal Church or a charity of choice.



