Jackson, Mattie

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

JACKSON, Mattie King Ansley Mrs. Mattie King Ansley Jackson of 163 Ormond St., SE & The Summerhill Community, passed on August 1, 2020. Funeral service to be announced later. Pollard and Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 827 Pollard Blvd. SW, Atlanta, GA 30315, 404-688-7073.

