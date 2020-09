JACKSON, Lashone Denise Ms. Lashone Denise Jackson, age 46, of Atlanta, GA, passed September 2, 2020. Funeral Service today, September 9, 2020 at 1 PM, at New Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 1690 Melrose Dr. SW, Atlanta, GA 30310. Interment Forest Hills Cemetery. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel (404)-758-1731.