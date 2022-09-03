JACKSON, Larry Pate



(Born May 6, 1938 - Died August 31) Larry Pate Jackson passed away peacefully after a long illness. Musician, Naval officer, builder, husband, and father, he was a man of many talents. Growing up in Jacksonville and Atlanta, he was center fielder for the '52 championship Lake Shore little league team. He graduated from Georgia Military Academy in 1956 making many lifelong friends. He was proud that his two sons later graduated from his alma mater. He graduated from Georgia Tech in 1960. His collegiate exploits included a two-year reign as ping-pong champion. He would regularly challenge classmates left-handed. While in college, he made spending money playing the piano in Atlanta restaurants and as founder of the Beta Bongos. One summer he was the regular pianist at the Bright Angel lodge on the rim of the Grand Canyon. In the Navy, he served onboard the USS Theodore Rosevelt in the engineering department leaving the Navy just after the 1962 Missile crisis. Always on his own terms, he tried many careers. He ran his own Evergreen Construction Co. He self-published his novel Ripples on the Saint John's. He was president of his church choir where he loved singing the Messiah. He is survived by his wife Laura Jackson nee Warlick of 51 years, two sons Pate and Lee, and four grandchildren. The family would like to thank Sarah's Angels for their stellar care of him during the last few months. Services are 11:30 AM 5 Sept at the GA National Cemetery with reception at 2:30 PM 12102 Dancliff Trace Alpharetta. In lieu of Flowers, the family requests donations be made to Alzheimer's Association.

