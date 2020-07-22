X

Jackson, Kathy

Obituaries | 4 hours ago

In Loving Memory Mrs. Kathy McCree Jackson Sept. 21, 1949 July 22, 2015 In affectionate remembrance of a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, friend and a woman of faith who was born into eternity 5 years ago today. Wishing today as we wished before that God could have spared you if just for a few more years. We thank God for the time He allowed us to love you and you love us. Those who loved you in life still love you in death just the same. Always Loved & Forever Missed... The Jackson & McCree Families

