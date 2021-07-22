ajc logo
Jackson, Kathy

In Loving Memory

Mrs. Kathy McCree Jackson

Sept. 21, 1949 July 22, 2015


In affectionate remembrance of a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, friend and a woman of faith who was born into eternity 6 years ago today.

Wishing today as we wished before that God could have spared you if just for a few more years. We thank God for the time He allowed us to love you and you love us. Our grief at your loss is never ending, but we draw comfort from the knowledge that you have found safe refuge in the Lord.


With Love and Memories...

The Jackson Family, Extended Family and Friends


