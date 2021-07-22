Jackson, Kathy



In Loving Memory



Mrs. Kathy McCree Jackson



Sept. 21, 1949 July 22, 2015





In affectionate remembrance of a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, friend and a woman of faith who was born into eternity 6 years ago today.Wishing today as we wished before that God could have spared you if just for a few more years. We thank God for the time He allowed us to love you and you love us. Our grief at your loss is never ending, but we draw comfort from the knowledge that you have found safe refuge in the Lord.



With Love and Memories...



The Jackson Family, Extended Family and Friends