ajc logo
X

Jackson, Johnny

Obituaries
2 hours ago

JACKSON, Johnny "Jay"

Johnny Jackson was born January 26, 1958 in Atlanta, GA. He passed away on January 12, 2023, at the age of 64. He was preceded in death by his mother, Myrtice Jackson; father, A. D. Green; and brothers, Charles Jackson and Eugene Jackson. Johnny is survived by his daughters, Kelli (Lathan) Wood, Sherika Jackson; grandsons, Lathan Wood II and Kaiden Wood; nieces and nephews, Jacquelyn Williams, Deanna Helton, Bridge Fallins, Aaron Tyler and Chauncey Tyler. Johnny also leaves behind a host of family and friends. Services to be held at 11:00 AM, on January 21, 2023, at William Gayleano Murray & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 923 McDaniel Street SW, Atlanta, GA 30310.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

William Gayleano Murray & Sons Funeral Home

923 McDaniel Street, SW

Atlanta, GA

30310

https://www.wgmurrayandson.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Credit: MARTA

Former official: MARTA short of cash for Atlanta, Clayton County expansions10h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Hawks sign Donovan Williams to two-way contract
12h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

In second term, expect a ‘frank’ Kemp to push boundaries
20h ago

Credit: AP

Georgia wins on the road against Ole Miss
6h ago

Credit: AP

Georgia wins on the road against Ole Miss
6h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta United’s Josef Martinez reportedly agreeing to terms with Miami
8h ago
The Latest

Baird, George
2h ago
Colbenson, Peter
2h ago
Edwards, Earl
2h ago
Featured

Credit: HAND

Funeral set for Kevin Lemons, Atlanta-based gospel artist
20h ago
Photos: One more Dawg Walk for the champion Bulldogs
12h ago
How to find UGA championship pages and souvenirs from the AJC
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top