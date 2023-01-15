JACKSON, Johnny "Jay"



Johnny Jackson was born January 26, 1958 in Atlanta, GA. He passed away on January 12, 2023, at the age of 64. He was preceded in death by his mother, Myrtice Jackson; father, A. D. Green; and brothers, Charles Jackson and Eugene Jackson. Johnny is survived by his daughters, Kelli (Lathan) Wood, Sherika Jackson; grandsons, Lathan Wood II and Kaiden Wood; nieces and nephews, Jacquelyn Williams, Deanna Helton, Bridge Fallins, Aaron Tyler and Chauncey Tyler. Johnny also leaves behind a host of family and friends. Services to be held at 11:00 AM, on January 21, 2023, at William Gayleano Murray & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 923 McDaniel Street SW, Atlanta, GA 30310.

