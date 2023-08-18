JACKSON, John
Age 73, of Atlanta, GA, passed August 14, 2023. Graveside Service Monday, August 21, 2023 at 11 AM, Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA
30310
