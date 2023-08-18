Jackson, John

Obituaries
1 hour ago
X

JACKSON, John

Age 73, of Atlanta, GA, passed August 14, 2023. Graveside Service Monday, August 21, 2023 at 11 AM, Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel

1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd

Atlanta, GA

30310

https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Ex-DOJ lawyer charged in Trump case assails prosecution as political7h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Jones ready to ‘tell the truth’ about his role in moves to overturn 2020 election
10h ago

Credit: Michael Blackshire

Fulton sheriff investigating online threats to grand jurors after Trump indictment
10h ago

Credit: YouTube

ON THE LIGHTER SIDE
WATCH: Fulton judge assigned to Trump’s case rocks out
9h ago

Credit: YouTube

ON THE LIGHTER SIDE
WATCH: Fulton judge assigned to Trump’s case rocks out
9h ago

Credit: AJC File

Meet the 34-year-old judge who will oversee Trump prosecution in Georgia
15h ago
The Latest

Adams, James
Dickens, Elizabeth
1h ago
Roberts, Mildred
1h ago
Featured

Credit: BEN GRAY / AJC

Former first lady Rosalynn Carter will celebrate 96th birthday with butterflies
18h ago
15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Coaster Fest, Piedmont Park Arts Festival...
12h ago
RECIPES: Tasty ideas for using those fresh Southern summer tomatoes
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top