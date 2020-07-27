In loving memory of James R. Jackson "Wolfy" May 31, 1943 - July 27, 2019 Your life was a blessing, Your memory a treasure, You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure. Your loving wife Lillie. Faithful son Marcus, and loving daughter Lynett. Your mother and mom. All of your sisters and brothers. We miss and love you!
Jackson, James
