Jackson, Inez

The Homegoing Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Inez Brewer Jackson, age 95, of Southwest Atlanta will be held at Allen Temple AME Church, 1625 Joseph E. Boone Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA 30314 on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at 11 AM with the Reverend Dr. Susan Buckson, Pastor, officiating. Instate: 10 AM Interment: Westview Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 10:30 AM on the day of the service. Inez was the cherished wife of the late Robert Lewis Jackson. She is affectionately survived by her five children: Mrs. Madelyn Hamilton (John) of Germantown, MD; Mrs. Maxine Ewing (Cleveland); Reverend Reuben Jackson (Alice); Ms. Deborah J. Jackson; Dr. Clarence R. Jones, Jr., all of Atlanta; six grandchildren: Clarence R. Jones, III; Marques R. Ewing, Brandon K. Ewing, Milaena N. Hamilton; Robert W. Jackson; Nicholas A Jackson; Steven Bell; her family torch bearing nieces and nephew, Mrs. Rosa Mae Whipple Lee, Mr. Willie Noah Whipple, Mrs. Juanita Malapira ; one sister-in-law, Mrs. Dorothy Brewer (John - deceased); treasured friends and neighbors, Mr. and Mrs. Samuel Bacote, Sr. (Joyce); numerous nieces, nephews, relatives, cousins and friends. A public viewing is today from 1 PM to 6 PM at Murray Brothers Funeral Cascade Chapel --1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW, Atlanta, GA 30331. (404) 349-3000 mbth.com.



