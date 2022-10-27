JACKSON, Inez Brewer



Jackson, Inez Brewer, age 95, peacefully passed away in Atlanta on October 22, 2022, surrounded by loving family members. Her homegoing celebration will be held on Saturday, October 29, 2022, 11 AM at Allen Temple AME Church, 1625 Joseph E. Boone Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA 30314. A public viewing will be from 1 PM to 6 PM on Friday, October 28, 2022, at Murray Brothers Funeral Cascade Chapel --1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW, Atlanta, GA 30331, (404) 349-3000, mbth.com.



