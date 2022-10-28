ajc logo
Jackson, Gemini

Obituaries
1 hour ago

JACKSON, Jr., Gemini

Gemini Jerome Jackson, Jr., Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, October 29, 2022, 11 AM, Elizabeth Baptist Church, 4295 Cascade Rd. SW., Bishop Craig L. Oliver, Sr., Pastor, Eulogist. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. He leaves to cherish: his parents, siblings, grandparents, aunts and uncles; a host of other loving relatives and friends. Viewing today 9 AM – 6 PM at Murray Brothers (404) 349-3000, mbfh.com




Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

