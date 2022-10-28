Jackson, Gemini

JACKSON, Jr., Gemini
Gemini Jerome Jackson, Jr., Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, October 29, 2022, 11 AM, Elizabeth Baptist Church, 4295 Cascade Rd. SW., Bishop Craig L. Oliver, Sr., Pastor, Eulogist. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. He leaves to cherish: his parents, siblings, grandparents, aunts and uncles; a host of other loving relatives and friends. Viewing today 9 AM – 6 PM at Murray Brothers (404) 349-3000, mbfh.com
Funeral Home Information
Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta
1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW
Atlanta, GA
30331
https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
