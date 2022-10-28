Jackson, Gemini

JACKSON, Jr., Gemini



Gemini Jerome Jackson, Jr., Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, October 29, 2022, 11 AM, Elizabeth Baptist Church, 4295 Cascade Rd. SW., Bishop Craig L. Oliver, Sr., Pastor, Eulogist. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. He leaves to cherish: his parents, siblings, grandparents, aunts and uncles; a host of other loving relatives and friends. Viewing today 9 AM – 6 PM at Murray Brothers (404) 349-3000, mbfh.com



