JACKSON, Everlina Ridley



Mrs. Everlina R. Jackson, age 91, of Atlanta, GA passed June 11, 2021. She is survived by her daughters, Notosha (Glenn) Wilson, Debra J. Blackwell-Marshall of Fayetteville, GA, Delores (Hubert) Harrison of College Park, GA, and Margaret (Stanley) Snowden of Morrow, GA and a loving niece Libby Ridley. Celebration of Life Service will be Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, 200 Joseph E. Lowery Blvd. Atlanta, GA. Reverend Lamar Godfrey, officiating. Reverend Morris Nolan, eulogist. Interment Lincoln Cemetery. The remains will lie in state Saturday, June 19, 2021 from 2 PM-7 PM at Willie A. Watkins Carrollton Chapel, 602 Newnan Rd., Carrollton, GA. Viewing Monday, June 21, 2021 from 2 PM-6 PM at Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, 1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd. Atlanta, GA followed by Wake Service from 6PM-8PM with Reverend Phillip R.A. Spann, presiding. Services entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel (404)-758-1731.



