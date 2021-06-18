ajc logo
X

Jackson, Everlina

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

JACKSON, Everlina Ridley

Mrs. Everlina R. Jackson, age 91, of Atlanta, GA passed June 11, 2021. She is survived by her daughters, Notosha (Glenn) Wilson, Debra J. Blackwell-Marshall of Fayetteville, GA, Delores (Hubert) Harrison of College Park, GA, and Margaret (Stanley) Snowden of Morrow, GA and a loving niece Libby Ridley. Celebration of Life Service will be Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, 200 Joseph E. Lowery Blvd. Atlanta, GA. Reverend Lamar Godfrey, officiating. Reverend Morris Nolan, eulogist. Interment Lincoln Cemetery. The remains will lie in state Saturday, June 19, 2021 from 2 PM-7 PM at Willie A. Watkins Carrollton Chapel, 602 Newnan Rd., Carrollton, GA. Viewing Monday, June 21, 2021 from 2 PM-6 PM at Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, 1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd. Atlanta, GA followed by Wake Service from 6PM-8PM with Reverend Phillip R.A. Spann, presiding. Services entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel (404)-758-1731.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel

1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd

Atlanta, GA

30310

https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top