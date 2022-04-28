Jackson, Edwin

JACKSON, Jr., Edwin "Sandy"



Edwin Smith Jackson Jr. "Sandy", the son of the late Edwin Smith Jackson and Katharine Hilton Jackson, peacefully passed away on April 22, 2022, after a lengthy illness. Sandy is survived by the love of his life, Pamela Smith Jackson, and two daughters Katharine Jackson Gillespie and Heather Jackson Metzger, who adored him. He is also survived by his son in laws who he loved dearly, Peter Gillespie and David Metzger. The greatest joys of his life were his six grandchildren who loved him as their "Gampy" - Katelyn, Jackson and Caroline Gillespie and Clay, Walker and Davis Metzger. He loved them with all of his heart and was always so proud of what they were doing and accomplishing. He often said if he had known how much he would love his grandchildren - he might have had them before his girls.



Sandy was born on July 20, 1943, in Providence, Rhode Island. He graduated from the University of Pennsylvania and obtained a Master's Degree in Business from the Wharton School of Business. While at Penn, he met and fell in love with Pam. They were married in 1965 and settled in Connecticut where Sandy worked on Wall Street. After moving to Atlanta in 1974, he worked in commercial real estate and eventually became an entrepreneur owning several small businesses. After retiring, Sandy and Pam moved to St. Simons Island where he enjoyed being closer to extended family, playing golf and anticipating visits from the grandkids.



Sandy was a member of Capital City Club, Sea Island, and a founding member of Ocean Forest Golf Club.



All of his life, he had a dog in his lap. His Labradors and Golden Retrievers brought him so much joy and happiness, especially over the last few years. He was the Atlanta Braves' number one fan and watching the games every night was the highlight of his day.



Sandy was predeceased by his sister, Katharine Jackson Merriman. In addition to his wife and daughters, he is survived by his brother in law Howard Merriman and his sister in law Susan Frary, as well as three nieces, a nephew and many cousins and friends.



The family would like to thank his caretakers, Tracie, Pam, Jenna, Amber and Kalin and his hospice team Kylee, Mary and other at Coastal Hospice. These caretakers are truly angels and the family cannot thank them enough for their care, love, and friendship over the last year.



There will be a celebration of his life on May 14th in St Simons beginning at 3:00 PM at the home of the Brunson's, 28 Hatton Lane, St. Simons Island. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to https://bunnysbuddies.org/ an organization that rescues dogs from cruel conditions or Coastal Hospice of Georgia, 1700 Frederica Road Suite 205, St. Simons Island, Georgia 31522. Edo Miller and Sons funeral home is entrusted with arrangements. www.edomillerandsons.com.

