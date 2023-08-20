JACKSON, Earl Alexander "Alex"



Earl Alexander Jackson was born on May 31, 1945, in Plainview, Texas, to Margaret Alexander Jackson and William Hughes Jackson, Jr., who, at the time, was still serving in the Pacific War for the U.S. Navy. Alex passed away unexpectedly, surrounded by friends on August 16, 2023.



Alex was a vibrant soul who always surrounded himself with those that he cared for. He was a people person. A charming, handsome, charismatic, creative, and determined individual, Alex filled his life with deep friendships and fun while flashing his Paul Newman smile with bright blue eyes. Being the second of three boys, Alex was always in the mix. He learned early on how to impact those around him with his joy of life and engaging personality. He lived life to its fullest and could be counted on for filling evenings with stories and laughter.



The majority of his childhood was spent in Atlanta, Georgia, prior to moving to Danville, Kentucky in the 8th grade. He loved sports, and the highlight of his athletic career was as the star quarterback, winning the first ever Class AA Kentucky State Football Championship Trophy for Danville High School in 1962, played at the University of Kentucky stadium. After declining a football scholarship offer from the University of Georgia, he followed his heart to his beloved University of Kentucky, where he was a proud member of the Kappa Alpha Fraternity. He transferred to North Eastern State University in Oklahoma, where he continued playing football and earned his degree. Even though he was only at the University of Kentucky for one year, he was a die-hard fan throughout his life. Go CATS!



After college, Alex started his professional career in the furniture business, working alongside his father at Jackson of Danville Fine Furniture. After selling the company, he spent over 30 years as the owner of the Jackson Group Sales Agency, specializing in the hospitality industry in the southeastern US. He was regarded as one of the industry experts in furniture manufacturing, and was involved in furnishing hotels nationwide. Alex was loved by the design community he served, and was considered by many to be much more than a colleague…. he was a trusted friend. He had a smile that opened doors, and could always be counted on for a good story that would make everyone laugh. He will be dearly missed.



Alex was a beloved brother, uncle, step-grandfather, friend, and colleague. As everyone knew, he adored his dogs, especially Tyrone, Petunia and Ella Bella. So much of his success in life was due to his engaging personality and his love of people. After residing in Atlanta for many years, Alex transitioned to Highlands, NC, where he grew his friendbase even more in the beauty of the mountains. He loved golf, fishing, hiking, traveling, his dogs, cars, telling stories, and enjoying fine food and spirits with friends and family.



Alex was preceded in death by his parents, Margaret and Hughes Jackson, Jr.; and his brother, William Hughes Jackson, III. He is survived by his brother, Dr. Gilchrist Lewis Jackson, and wife, Katina Jackson; their children and spouses, Marina and Alan Christensen, Alex and Ginny Jackson, Scott and Emily Jackson, and George and Kristen Jackson; and his 10 great-nieces and -nephews, Katina, Alexa and Andrew Christensen, Hughes and Brooks Jackson, Ford and Davis Jackson, Leighton, Marina and George Jackson; step-daughter, Leslye; Felicia, and her husband Jules and their daughters, Kanin and Kate.



A memorial service will be held at 3 PM on Friday, August 25, at the First Presbyterian Church of Highlands, 471 Main Street, Highlands, North Carolina.



In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to Danville High School for their athletics programs, or a charity of your choice. Danville Schools Education Foundation (DSEF). www.givedanville.org/give. Earmark: Athletics/Danville High School, Honoring Alex Jackson Class of 1963.



