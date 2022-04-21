JACKSON, Donna



Donna Jean Jackson was born in Los Angeles, CA, in May of 1937. She was the middle daughter of three, born to Earl and Maxine Jackson. She attended Manual Arts High School in L.A. where she demanded to learn Drafting instead of Home Economics—a path that would lead her to an Associate's Degree from East Los Angeles College. This program prepared her for a career in Technical Illustration in the aerospace industry where she worked for Lockheed Martin, among other companies. A pioneer in her field, Donna was among the first Black women to create technical drawings for aviation equipment including for moon exploration and presidential planes. In 1963, her son, Guy Hill, was born and he would be her pride and joy until his passing in early 2021. She also went on to work in Medical Illustration as well as Graphic Design. Donna was a staunch feminist and was involved in the early Women's and Civil Rights Movements in Los Angeles. Curious about the broader world, she also spent time traveling throughout Europe—and later in life returned to several of the countries she initially visited. In 1986 she met acclaimed artist, Mildred Thompson, and the two moved to Atlanta, GA, where they made a home together in the city's historic Grant Park neighborhood until Mildred's passing in 2003. Their home was a cultural hub for Atlanta's diverse creative communities and was a source of intellectual exchange for the city's writers, artists and musicians. Mildred and Donna also founded the band WedoBLUES, and Donna continued to play bass guitar with neighbors and friends for the remainder of her life. Her creative talents also spanned wood and metal sculpture, drawing and murals. In addition to being a devoted mother to Guy, she was a loving sister, and an inspiring aunt to her niece and namesake, and her two nephews. Her style and sophistication, wisdom and wit made Donna Jackson a mentor and friend to many. She believed family was what you made it, and on February 21, 2022 she was survived by relatives, friends, neighbors and colleagues whom she loved as family and who will miss her dearly.



Expressions of sympathy in Donna's memory may be made to the Atlanta Legal Aid Society, an organization that assisted Donna and Mildred in a time of need, to Fernbank Science Center where she was a member and loved spending time, or to a charity of one's choice. A memorial celebration of life announcement is forthcoming.



