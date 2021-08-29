Jackson, Diane

JACKSON (ORVIS), Diane Lee



Diane Lee Orvis Jackson, 76, of Decatur, GA passed away at her residence, Holbrook of Decatur, on August 12, 2021 after battling several long-term illnesses. She was preceded in death by her father, Versil Laverne Orvis, and mother, Eva Mary Sharpe Orvis. She is survived by her daughter Jennifer and husband Paul Bilek of Decatur, GA, sister Stephany "Bunny" DiPersico of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, niece Dawn and husband Joseph Mattei of Lake Worth Beach, FL, nephew Dale and wife Mary DiPersico of Wellington, FL, nephew Daniel and wife Laura DiPersico of Jupiter, FL, grandnieces Stacy Mattei, Courtney DiPersico, Catherine DiPersico, and grandnephew Christopher Mattei.



Donations in Diane's memory may be made to either National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI.org/Donate), or to the Atlanta Humane Society. To leave a message of comfort or share a fond memory of Diane visit her obituary page at www.asturner.com.

