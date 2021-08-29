ajc logo
X

Jackson, Diane

File photo
Caption
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries
2 hours ago

JACKSON (ORVIS), Diane Lee

Diane Lee Orvis Jackson, 76, of Decatur, GA passed away at her residence, Holbrook of Decatur, on August 12, 2021 after battling several long-term illnesses. She was preceded in death by her father, Versil Laverne Orvis, and mother, Eva Mary Sharpe Orvis. She is survived by her daughter Jennifer and husband Paul Bilek of Decatur, GA, sister Stephany "Bunny" DiPersico of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, niece Dawn and husband Joseph Mattei of Lake Worth Beach, FL, nephew Dale and wife Mary DiPersico of Wellington, FL, nephew Daniel and wife Laura DiPersico of Jupiter, FL, grandnieces Stacy Mattei, Courtney DiPersico, Catherine DiPersico, and grandnephew Christopher Mattei.

Donations in Diane's memory may be made to either National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI.org/Donate), or to the Atlanta Humane Society. To leave a message of comfort or share a fond memory of Diane visit her obituary page at www.asturner.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Turner & Sons Funeral Home

2773 North Decatur Road

Decatur, GA

30031

https://www.asturner.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Geeslin, George
2
Conrad, Luther
3
Frandsen, Dallas
4
Hickson, Zella
5
Hudgins, Ronald
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top