Jackson, Deloris

Obituaries
JACKSON, Deloris

Deloris Jackson, age 79, of Atlanta, Georgia, passed Tuesday, May 23, 2023. Celebration of Life Services will be held Wednesday, May 31, 11 AM at Simpson Road Baptist Church, 2015 Joseph E. Boone Blvd. NW. Interment Monte Vista Cemetery. A viewing will be held Tuesday 10 AM until 6 PM at Herschel Thornton Mortuary, 3346 M.L. King Jr. Dr. SW, 404-691-4685, www.thorntonmortuary.com

Funeral Home Information

Herschel Thornton Mortuary

3346 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW

Atlanta, GA

30311

https://www.thorntonmortuary.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

