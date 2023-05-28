JACKSON, Deloris
Deloris Jackson, age 79, of Atlanta, Georgia, passed Tuesday, May 23, 2023. Celebration of Life Services will be held Wednesday, May 31, 11 AM at Simpson Road Baptist Church, 2015 Joseph E. Boone Blvd. NW. Interment Monte Vista Cemetery. A viewing will be held Tuesday 10 AM until 6 PM at Herschel Thornton Mortuary, 3346 M.L. King Jr. Dr. SW, 404-691-4685, www.thorntonmortuary.com
