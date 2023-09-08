Jackson, Cornelia

JACKSON, Cornelia Ware

A Celebration of Life Service for Ms. Cornelia Ware Jackson will be held on Saturday, September 9, 2023, 11 AM, in our Cascade Chapel. Interment Lincoln Cemetery. Viewing today 10 AM to 7 PM. Family receiving friends from 5 to 7 PM, at Murray Brothers (404) 349-3000 mbfh.com




Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

