JACKSON, Cornelia Ware
A Celebration of Life Service for Ms. Cornelia Ware Jackson will be held on Saturday, September 9, 2023, 11 AM, in our Cascade Chapel. Interment Lincoln Cemetery. Viewing today 10 AM to 7 PM. Family receiving friends from 5 to 7 PM, at Murray Brothers (404) 349-3000 mbfh.com
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta
1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW
Atlanta, GA
30331
https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
Editors' Picks
Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com