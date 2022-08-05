Jackson, Clara

JACKSON (Jernigan), Clara Dell



Clara Dell Jernigan Jackson, 90, of Greensboro, GA, passed away on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at Piedmont Athens Regional. Clara was born to the late Lyde Miller Jernigan and Lena Gainey Jernigan on January 25, 1932 in Millen, GA.



Clara grew up in Greensboro, GA and graduated from Greensboro High School, then went on to graduate from West Georgia College with a Master's degree. While in High School she was the captain of her basketball team and won the state award in 4-H poultry competition and was able to go to Chicago. Clara's professional career took her to Fulton County where she worked in the school system for thirty-seven years. She was of the Episcopal faith.



She is survived by her son, Michael Benjamin Adams of Tallapoosa, GA; daughter, Gena Dell Boettger of Roswell, GA; granddaughter, Erin Hinnant Boettger; and a number of other relatives. Preceding her in death, were her parents, Lyde and Lena Jernigan; and stepfather, Roy Burke, Sr. and husband Robert Jackson.



A wake will be held Saturday, August 13, 2022 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at 4560 Mountain Creek Drive, Roswell, GA 30075. The family request that any memorials be made to Oconee Regional Humane Society, 1020 Park Avenue, Suite 101, Greensboro, GA 30642. McCommons Funeral Home, 109 W. Broad St., Greensboro, GA, (706) 453-2626, is in charge of arrangements. Visit us at www.mccommonsfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest register.

