Jackson, Carter

Obituaries
2 hours ago

JACKSON, Carter

Carter Burnett Jackson, 73, of Lithonia, GA, passed away surrounded by loved ones on November 28, 2022 after a difficult battle with lymphatic cancer. He was affectionately referred to as CB, Jack, Chief, Old Man, Dad, and Papa. Carter was born on March 16, 1949, the third of five children, to Archie L. Jackson and Versie M. Hinton in Columbus, GA. Corporal Jackson honorably served in the US Marine Corps from 1969 to 1971 before embarking on a 30-year career with the Atlanta Police Department from 1971 to 2001. In May 1969, Carter married his beloved Carolyn D. Johnson. CB was predeceased by his mother, Versie; his father, Archie; his wife, Carolyn; his brother, Sonny; and sisters, Tiny and Rachel. He is survived by his brother, Clovis (Marlene); sons, Christopher (Dana), Carlos (Valerie Pool), and Chauncey (Natasha); grandchildren, Chelsea, Cayla (Seth) Gilbert, Chris Jr., Adam and Carter; and great grandchild, Elizabeth. The funeral service will be held at Meadows Mortuary Chapel at 10AM on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. The visitation will be held at Meadows Mortuary Chapel 419 Flat Shoals Ave., S.E. Atlanta, GA 30316 from 4 PM - 7 PM on Monday, December 5, 2022.

Funeral Home Information

Meadows Mortuary, Inc.

419 Flat Shoals Avenue, S.E.

Atlanta, GA

30316

