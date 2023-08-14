JACKSON, Carolyn



It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Ms. Carolyn Jackson, affectionately known as "CJ." Beloved by many, she transitioned to her new heavenly home during the early morning hours of August 7, 2023.



A highly respected, consummate professional, CJ was most known for her impact at The Coca-Cola Company as Senior Vice President, Human Resources, North America Operating Unit. Over her 31-year tenure, she held various leadership positions across North America and Europe. The hallmarks of her legacy include her personal commitment to the organization she led, the many individual careers she guided, and the extensive executive coaching she provided to help shape remarkable futures for countless professionals and executives who are in positions of leadership today across corporate America.



Carolyn is survived by her loving daughter, Ms. Shannon Jackson, New York City, New York; her sister, Ms. Mary McMurtry, of Detroit, Michigan; chosen family, Tomy Dell and Nat Stricklen; childhood friend, Janet White; sisters-in-law, Barbara Jackson, Ruby Jackson, Judy Cooper Jackson; nieces, Phyllis Jones and Paula Jackson; nephews, Marvin Dials, Brian Jackson, Raymond McMurtry, Daryl Jackson, a host of cousins, grand-nieces and nephews, and extended family members, as well as a vast group of personal friends. She also leaves a global community of grateful professional associates whose lives she touched, who benefited from her wisdom, heeded her counsel, and flourished under her guidance.



Carolyn was a native of Detroit, Michigan, a graduate of Michigan State University with her Bachelors and Masters, and a proud member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.



Visitation Hours for Ms. Jackson will take place on Thursday, August 17, 2023, from 1 PM to 5 PM at Murray Brothers Funeral Home, located at 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. SW, Atlanta GA 30331. Immediately following Visitation Hours, the sisters of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. will hold their Omega-Omega Ceremony honoring their beloved sister Carolyn from 5 PM -6 PM, also in the Murray Brother's Chapel.



Celebration of Life services for Carolyn Jackson will be held on Friday, August 18, 2023, at 11 AM at Hoosier Memorial United Methodist Church, 2545 Benjamin E. Mays Drive SW, Atlanta, GA 30311. Reverends Michael Reiss and Larry Jones will officiate. A Live Stream link will be available via Murray Brothers Funeral Home's website at https://www.mbfh.com.



Burial services will be held at the Westview Cemetery, 1680 Westview Dr. SW, Atlanta, GA 30310, immediately followed by a repast reception at the Westside Cultural Arts Center located at 760 10th St NW, Atlanta, Ga 30318.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any memorial donations or contributions be made to the Georgia Transplant Foundation in Carolyn Jackson's honor. Georgia Transplant Foundation, 2201 Macy Dr., Roswell GA 30076. gatransplant.org/donate



