JACKSON, Carletha Mrs. Carletha Jackson, age 96, of Atlanta, GA passed October 10, 2020. Celebration of Life Service Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 1 PM, Thessalonian Baptist Church 1202 River St. Valdosta, GA, Rev. E.J. McCollough, officiating. Interment Sunset Hills Cemetery. Viewing today, from 2 PM - 6 PM, at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home West End Chapel (404)-758-1731.



