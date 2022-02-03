JACKSON, Bobby



Homegoing service for Deacon Bobby Jackson will be held Friday, February 4, 2022 at 12:00 PM at Kelley Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery, 2099 Kelleytown Rd., McDonough, Evangelist Ellen Jones, officiating.



He leaves to cherish his loving memory the love of his life for 71 years Margaret Jackson; one son Deacon William (Sonja) Jackson; five daughters, Shirley (Jesse) Tarplin, Overseer Betty J. Bowden, Evangelist Ellen Jones, Betty R. (Arthur) Stephen and Lesia Jackson; nineteen grandchildren, thirty-four great grandchildren and two great, great grandchildren. He was a second daddy to a host of nieces and nephews. He had a close friend Mr. K.C. Hurt who will certainly miss him. The viewing will be held Thursday, 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM, chapel of W.D. Lemon & Sons Funeral Home, 2090 Joy Lake Rd., Morrow, (404) 361-4284, www.wdlemonfuneralhome.com.

