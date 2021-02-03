JACKSON, Beverly Wyatt



Homegoing Services for Mrs. Beverly Wyatt Jackson of Atlanta will be held on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 12:00 Noon at a Graveside Service at Lincoln Cemetery , 2275 Joseph E. Boone Blvd. NW. Rev. Dr. Kevin Murriel, Senior Pastor, Cascade United Methodist Church, officiating and Rev. Rodney K. Turner, Senior Pastor, Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, Eulogist. Mrs. Jackson is survived by her sister, Mrs. Peggy Ross (Norman); grandson, Mr. Trenton Jackson (Emily); great-granddaughter, Chloe Jackson; great grandson, Blair Jackson; niece, Deborah Wyatt; nephew, Norman H. Ross, Jr. (Chelsea) ; and a host of other relatives and friends. Family and friends are to assemble at Lincoln Cemetery at 11:45 AM. Murray Brothers (404) 349-000 mbfh.com



