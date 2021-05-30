JACKSON, Bessie



Bessie Lee Jackson, 89, of Gainesville, or "Ms. Bessie," as she was affectionately known, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, May 27, 2021. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend to all who knew her.



"Ms. Bessie" was born May 25, 1932 to the late Cleveland & Susie Milsap of Flowery Branch, Georgia, where she attended the Mount Zion Baptist Church. After relocating to the Atlanta area, she became a long-time faithful member of the Antioch African Methodist Episcopal Church in Stone Mountain, Georgia, where she served under the leadership of Bishop Stafford J. Wicker until she fell ill and was no longer able to attend.



She is survived by her son, Ralph S. Jackson of Gainesville; brothers, Johnny Milsap of Gainesville, and Cleveland Sam Milsap of Lula; sisters, Roberta Ford of New York, and Annie Bell Wright of Flowery Branch; 5 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, and other family and friends. She also leaves to cherish her memory, two very dear friends, Reverend Yvonne Cuffee and Mrs. Sarah J. Buffington, both of Atlanta.



Mrs. Jackson was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Jackson, Jr; 3 sisters, Willie Mary Hill, Minnie Lee Harris, Clara Mae Riley, and a granddaughter, Shulunda S. Jackson.



Funeral services for "Ms. Bessie" will be held Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 2:00 PM in the chapel at Memorial Park South Funeral Home with interment following at the Memorial Park South Cemetery. There will be no repast. Rev. Stafford J. Wicker will officiate. The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 P.M. on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at Memorial Park South Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting charitable donations to the St. Jude's Children's Hospital of Atlanta.



Memorial Park South Funeral Home, 4121 Falcon Parkway, Flowery Branch, Georgia 30542 is in charge of arrangements. Send on-line condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.

