JACKSON, Bertha
Age 97, of Atlanta, GA, passed November 19, 2023. Funeral Service Saturday, November 25, 2023, at 1 PM, in our chapel. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
JACKSON, Bertha
Age 97, of Atlanta, GA, passed November 19, 2023. Funeral Service Saturday, November 25, 2023, at 1 PM, in our chapel. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA
30310
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral