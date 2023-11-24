Obituaries

Jackson, Bertha

File photo
File photo
Nov 24, 2023

JACKSON, Bertha

Age 97, of Atlanta, GA, passed November 19, 2023. Funeral Service Saturday, November 25, 2023, at 1 PM, in our chapel. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel

1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd

Atlanta, GA

30310

https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

More Stories

The Latest

Iran War

The Latest: US blockade of Iranian ports 'fully implemented' as Trump says war is near end

22m ago

Asian shares mostly rise after Wall Street rallies on lower oil prices

59m ago

Xi calls China-Russia ties 'precious' in current international context

1h ago

Featured

High Museum Heist

Ex-exec pleads not guilty to theft from High Museum of Art

Data center pitch highlights divide in changing SW Atlanta neighborhoods

BULLDOGS

Kirby Smart fires back at Steve Smith’s criticism of Georgia: ‘Do your homework’