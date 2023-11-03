JACKSON, Audrey
Age 51, of Conyers, GA, passed October 25, 2023. Funeral Service Saturday, November 4, 2023, at 11 AM, Mt. Gilead Bpt. Church. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
JACKSON, Audrey
Age 51, of Conyers, GA, passed October 25, 2023. Funeral Service Saturday, November 4, 2023, at 11 AM, Mt. Gilead Bpt. Church. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA
30310
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral