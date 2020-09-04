X

Jackson, Anthony

JACKSON, Anthony W. Homegoing service for Mr. Anthony Wayne Jackson will be Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Forest Hills Memorial Garden, 722 Conley Rd., Forest Park, GA. The cortege will assemble at 1109 Valley View Rd. at 1:00PM. Public Viewing will be Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 from 3-8 PM at William Gayleano Murray and Son Funeral Home, Inc. 404-963-5634 www.wgmurrayandson.com Mask and social distance required.

Funeral Home Information

William Gayleano Murray & Sons Funeral Home

923 McDaniel Street, SW

Atlanta, GA

30310

https://www.wgmurrayandson.com/

