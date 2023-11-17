JACKSON, Annette
Age 74, of Marietta, GA, passed November 13, 2023. Funeral Service Tuesday, November 21, 2023, at 12 PM, Greater Deliverance Bpt. Church. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
JACKSON, Annette
Age 74, of Marietta, GA, passed November 13, 2023. Funeral Service Tuesday, November 21, 2023, at 12 PM, Greater Deliverance Bpt. Church. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA
30310
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral