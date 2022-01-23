JABALEY, Yolanda



Yolanda Katter Jabaley, 94, of LaGrange, GA, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 19, 2022.



Mrs. Jabaley was born May 24, 1927 in Indianapolis, IN to the late Moses and Selma Katter.



Mrs. Jabaley moved to LaGrange after her marriage to Raymond Jabaley Sr. in 1951 and was an active member in many ways in the community and in her church. She served 10 years with the Literacy Volunteers of Troup County and served as President one of those years. She was the Chairperson of the Council of Church Women's Clothing Center for 39 years, a board member of Camp Viola, board member of the LaGrange Memorial Library and Society and Women's Editor of the LaGrange Daily News for many years. She received several special recognitions which include, the renaming and dedication of the Yolanda K. Jabaley Clothing Center in 2008, Pilot Club Citizen of the Year in 1994 and the Spirit of the Nancy Hart Award by the Troup County Historical Society in 2015.



Mrs. Jabaley is survived by her children, Selma A (Sally) Jabaley of Houston TX, Raymond P. (Cynthia) Jabaley Jr. of LaGrange, GA, Barbara H. Jabaley of Atlanta GA and Maureen E. (David Taylor) Jabaley of Ft. Walton Beach, FL; grandchildren, Paul M. (Natalie) Sansom of Denver, CO, Amber (Jeffrey) Mulligan of Cornelius, NC, Raymond P. Jabaley III of Atlanta, GA, Carol M (Cody) Smith of Atlanta, GA; great-grandchildren, Amelia and Evan Mulligan of Cornelius, NC.



The gathering of family and friends will be held Sunday, January 23 from 5:30 to 8:00 PM in the Chapel of Striffler-Hamby Mortuary in LaGrange, GA. Funeral Services will be held 11:00 A.M Monday, January 24, 2022 at St. Peters Catholic Church in LaGrange, GA.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to St. Peters Catholic Church, the Yolanda K. Jabaley LaGrange Council of Church Women Clothing Center, Camp Viola or the LaGrange Memorial Library.



Those wishing to share a condolence or remembrance with the family may do so by visiting www.shlagrange.com.



Arrangements are by Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, 1010 Mooty Bridge Road, LaGrange, GA 30240, (706) 884-8636.

