IZELL, Booker T.



Booker T. Izell, a career newspaper man that rose in the ranks at various Cox Newspapers, transitioned on February 16, 2022, at the age of 82. Born on February 14, 1940, in Auburn, Alabama, the only son of Aaron and Lucy Izell. He matriculated through the Dayton Public School System graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1958. He enlisted in the United States Marines and was honorably discharged in 1961. He met and then at married his bride, Bridie Izell, on May 5, 1962. Five years later the couple expanded their family by welcoming a daughter, Gwendolyn, in April 1967.



Over the course of his career, he worked at The Dayton Daily News, The Springfield Ohio Newspaper, Cox Enterprises and retired from the Atlanta Journal Constitution. He served as a member of the International Circulation Mangers Association. Upon his retirement, a scholarship was created in his honor at Clayton State University in hopes that more students would have the opportunity to access an advanced education.



Booker was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, godfather, friend and mentor that will truly be missed.



The viewing will be held at Willie Watkins Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 23 from 2-6 PM and the family will receive people from 4-6 PM.



The homegoing service will be held on Thursday, February 24 at 1 PM at Willie Watkins Funeral Home Chapel. The chapel and the funeral home are located at 1003 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd SW, Atlanta, GA 30310. Livestreaming will be available.

