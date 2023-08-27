Izard, Kathryn

IZARD (KLUMB), Kathryn "Betty"



Kathryn Klumb lzard "Betty" of Marietta, GA, age 98, passed away peacefully on July 12, 2023. She was the daughter of Charles Elroy Klumb and Oma Conover Klumb. Betty was born on June 10, 1925, in Jackson, MS. She graduated from high school in Crystal Springs, MS, in 1943. She attended Bellhaven College in Jackson, MS and graduated in 1947, from Millsaps College, also in Jackson. She was a member of the Millsaps Singers and Chi Omega Sorority. She derived great joy and many friendships from her association with Chi Omega alumni in each city in which they lived during her 73- year marriage. She married William Henry lzard on December 21, 1948, as he began his career with Southern Bell. His job took them to various cities in the South, and four years with AT&T in New York. Her husband's last move was to Atlanta in 1971, where he retired in 1986. They made their home in Marietta, GA.



Betty was a member of John Knox Presbyterian Church, volunteering for five years in the church office. She was a member of the East Cobb Chorus for several years. She was a Cobb County poll worker for 20 years, receiving an award for her long years of service. Betty was friends with a special group of telephone company wives that got together once a year. She and Henry enjoyed frequent travel both within and out of the US, making a special trip around the world for their 50th anniversary. Betty always had a beautiful yard and house. She and Henry played bridge in many different clubs and loved the camaraderie and friendships derived through bridge.



She was a loving and giving mother, and the epitome of a Southern lady. She was a fabulous self-taught cook and always made delicious and nutritious meals. She was dearly loved by her daughters and everyone who knew her. She will be missed.



She is survived by two daughters, Mary Kathryn lzard "Kay", Roswell, GA, and Elizabeth Lynn lzard, Marietta, GA. She was preceded in death by her husband; and her brother, Charles E. Klumb, Pt. Clear, AL.



A memorial service will be held at a later date.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com