Ivy, Barbara

2 hours ago

IVY, Barbara Forte

Barbara Forte Ivy passed away on August 18, 2022. She was born on July 7, 1939 in Atlanta, GA to Crawford and Connie Forte, who preceded her in death as well as her sister, Carol Lee Forte; her brother-in-law, Jack Skinner; and her sister-in-law, Joyce Forte. Barbara is survived by her son, Ken (Dana) Ivy; grandchildren, Denise (Mike) Richard and Scott (Summer) Brackett; and eight great-grandchildren, who loved calling her Granny "B." Barbara is also survived by her sisters, Marty McCoy and Louise Skinner; her brother, Buddy Forte; and her nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved just like her own. Barbara was a strong, kind, and generous woman who loved her family very much. She worked for the Coca Cola Company in Atlanta, GA where she retired after 37 years of service. She was a blessing to so many people and we will all miss her. There will be a Memorial Service for Barbara on Monday, August 22 at 11:00 AM at Tara Baptist Church Jonesboro, GA. Fred Martin of Fayetteville, GA will be officiating the service.

