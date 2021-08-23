Ivey, Mack

IVEY, Jr., Mack David



Mack David Ivey, Jr. passed away August 20th, 2021. Mack or David, however you knew him, was born October 11th, 1934 to Mack David, Sr. and Hazel Johnson Ivey. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Carolyn Watkins and their son, David. Mack was with the DeKalb School System for 32 years and after his retirement was CEO of Georgia Federal Credit Union for 13 years. After his retirement from GFCU, he was named CEO of Legacy State Bank and after that, he said that was enough. He served in the US Army Reserves and Georgia National Guard from 1953-1963. He was a member of Stone Mountain Masonic Lodge for 50 plus years, past member of Stone Mountain First Baptist Church and current member of Snellville First Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 6-8 Monday, August 23rd, 2021 and the funeral will be held at 11 AM Tuesday, August 24th, 2021 at Wages and Sons Stone Mountain Chapel, 1040 Main St., Stone Mountain, GA 30083.



