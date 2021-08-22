Ivey, Charlotte

IVEY (JONES), Charlotte



Charlotte Jones Ivey, age 92, of Atlanta passed away Wednesday, August 18, 2021. Charlotte was preceded in death by her husband, James R. Ivey, Jr.; her father and mother, Frank and Bertie Lou Jones; her siblings Elsie Irvine, Elizabeth Oastler, and Frank Jones. Charlotte is survived by her children, Elaine and her husband David Wingate, Lynne Ely, Jim and his wife Vicki; her grandchildren, Michael (Candace) Ivey, Elaine (Aran) Lawrence, Andrew Ely, and Robyn Wingate; four great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. Charlotte graduated from Girls High School in Atlanta. She married Jim on November 24th, 1948, and moved with him to Gary, Indiana; Memphis; Decatur; Tampa; and back to Atlanta where, once her children were grown, she worked at Georgia State University as Associate to the Dean of the School of Health Sciences. Charlotte was a deacon at Decatur First Christian Church. She and Jim enjoyed Georgia Tech football, square dancing, and traveling. A graveside service at Georgia National Cemetery on Thursday, August 26 is limited to immediate family due to Covid. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Lenbrook Associates Appreciation Fund: 3747 Peachtree Rd. NE, Atlanta, GA 30319. A. S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

