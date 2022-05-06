Isreal, Carolyn

ISRAEL, Carolyn



Ms. Carolyn Kaye Israel, age 66, of Winder passed away Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center – Braselton. Private memorial services will be held at a later date. Ms. Israel was born December 14, 1955 to George C. Israel Sr. & Jeanne Israel in Conyers, Georgia. Ms. Israel is survived by her brother & sister-in-law, George & Lillian Israel of Birmingham, AL and their children: William (Caldwell) Israel; John (Olinka) Israel; Sallie (Dan) Price.



Ms. Israel graduated from Briarcliff High School in Atlanta in 1973 and obtained a Bachelor of Business Administration from Mercer University, Stetson School of Business and Economics, in 2006. She worked at a variety of businesses and was a project manager at Acuity Lighting for many years.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Georgia Ovarian Cancer Alliance, online to www.GaOvarianCancer.org or by mail to GOCA, 6065 Roswell Road, Suite 512, Sandy Springs, GA 30328.



Memorial Park South Funeral Home, 4121 Falcon Parkway, Flowery Branch, Georgia 30542 is in charge of arrangements. Send on-line condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.

