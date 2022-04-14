Ison, William

ISON, Judge William "Bill"



Judge William Howard "Bill" Ison, age 87, of Jonesboro passed away on April 11, 2022 at Brightmoor Hospice in Griffin, GA. Mr. Ison was born in Brooks, GA on January 24, 1935 to the late Newton and Joyce Ison. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Myrtle McCullough Ison and his siblings Newton (Becky) Ison, Jr. of Brooks, GA; Reverend Bonny (Dianne) Ison of Crawfordville, FL; Linda (Larry) Shepherd of DeFuniak Springs, FL; Marion (Janice) Ison of Griffin, GA; Sherry (Tom) Gary of Marietta, GA; and Mike (Sheila) Ison of DeFuniak Springs, FL; and several nieces and nephews. Bill was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Brenda (Gawaine) Neal and Ruby (Prentice) Parker. Bill was a veteran of the U. S. Navy and was honorably discharged in 1959. He then worked at Delta Airlines as an aircraft mechanic. After graduating from John Marshall Law School in 1968, he began his private law practice in Jonesboro. He was a former Superior Court Judge in Clayton County. He was an active member of the Kiwanis Club of Forest Park, a Master Mason in the Forest Park Lodge #399, a Scottish Rite member, and a member of Yaarab Shriners of Atlanta, GA. Ison and his wife attend First Baptist Church of Jonesboro. The family will receive friends, 6 PM – 8 PM, Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at the funeral home. Funeral Services will be held in the Chapel of First Baptist Church Jonesboro on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 2 PM. with Rev. Allen Davis and Mr. Kirby Glaze officiating. Interment will follow at Sherwood Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to First Baptist Church Jonesboro, Attn: Missions Funds or Riley Clinic, P. O. Box 773, Jonesboro, GA 30237.


