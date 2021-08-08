ISLER, Martha



Mrs. Martha Midkiff Isler of Roswell passed away peacefully on July 22, 2021, after a battle with pancreatic cancer. She was 78.



Family was the center of Martha's world. She was a devoted wife to her husband of 45 years, Dr. Paul Isler, who preceded her in death in June 2020. They were blessed with a very special daughter, Maggie, and her family. Her four grandchildren affectionately called her "Grandy," a name given by her oldest grandson, William. She loved any time spent with them and especially enjoyed their trips to Lake Oconee.



Martha was born on December 19, 1942, in Knoxville, TN. She was the youngest of three girls and was always very proud of her Tennessee roots. She graduated from West High School and had life-long friends from Knoxville, who she loved seeing on return visits and at reunions. She graduated from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville and was a member of the Alpha Omicron Pi sorority. Martha was a loyal Vols fan, loved attending Tennessee football games, and was an avid follower of SEC football.



Martha loved children and had a passion for teaching. She earned a Masters Degree in Elementary Childhood Education from Georgia State University and taught at various elementary schools around Atlanta and Saint Anne's Day School. Her true gift was as a special education teacher, and she had several students who stayed in touch with her into their adulthood.



Martha was a true southern lady with a generous heart and strong spirit, who loved well and was well loved. She became a second mom to many of Maggie's friends and always enjoyed entertaining. Paul and Martha often hosted friends for game nights or visits to their lake house. She never met a stranger and showed love to all she met. A woman of faith, she was a longtime member of St. Luke Lutheran church.



Martha enjoyed her friends, traveling, playing bridge, and any time spent playing with her grandkids. She will be remembered for her warm heart, playful sense of humor, and her smile.



Martha was preceded in death by her husband, Paul, her parents, Robert and Margaret Midkiff, and her brother-in-law Bob Isler. She is survived by her beloved daughter Maggie Isler Killgore (Will) and four amazing grandchildren: William, Forrest, Abby, and Elizabeth. She is also survived by her sisters, Malinda Lindsay (Powell) and Lucia Midkiff, and sisters-in-law, Janet Isler Reinertsen (Gordon) and Betty Isler, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. The family would also like to recognize the love and support of Sheila O'Briant who held a special place in Martha's heart.



A celebration of life will be held for Martha and her late husband Paul when safe to gather at a later date, due to the pandemic.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint Anne's Day School (3098 St. Anne's Lane, Atlanta, GA 30327).

