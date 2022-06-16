Isle, Eloise Belle

BELLE ISLE, Eloise



Eloise Belle Isle, 100, of Morrow, passed away on June 11, 2022. Services will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of Jonesboro on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 11:00 AM. Pastor David Rogers will be officiating. Interment will follow at Sherwood Memorial Park. The family will be receiving friends at the church prior to service beginning at 10:00 AM.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, William Austin Belle Isle, Sr.; daughter, Teresa Hughes; son, Otis Belle Isle; daughter-in-law, Judy Belle Isle; grandsons, Timothy Luedtke, Martin Belle Isle, Karl Belle Isle, and Mark Belle Isle.



She will be lovingly remembered by her daughters, Madelyn Luedtke of Milton, FL and DeLores Wiggins of Jonesboro; sons, William Austin Belle Isle, Jr of Winfield, AL and Hal Belle Isle of Hendersonville, NC; 20 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.



If so desired, in lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Jonesboro - General Fund, 1842 Lake Jodeco Rd, Jonesboro, GA 30236 or to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.



Services entrusted to Thomas L. Scroggs Funeral Directors, Morrow, GA, 770-961-2828.



