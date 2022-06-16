ajc logo
X

Isle, Eloise Belle

File photo

Combined ShapeCaption
File photo

Obituaries
1 hour ago

BELLE ISLE, Eloise

Eloise Belle Isle, 100, of Morrow, passed away on June 11, 2022. Services will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of Jonesboro on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 11:00 AM. Pastor David Rogers will be officiating. Interment will follow at Sherwood Memorial Park. The family will be receiving friends at the church prior to service beginning at 10:00 AM.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, William Austin Belle Isle, Sr.; daughter, Teresa Hughes; son, Otis Belle Isle; daughter-in-law, Judy Belle Isle; grandsons, Timothy Luedtke, Martin Belle Isle, Karl Belle Isle, and Mark Belle Isle.

She will be lovingly remembered by her daughters, Madelyn Luedtke of Milton, FL and DeLores Wiggins of Jonesboro; sons, William Austin Belle Isle, Jr of Winfield, AL and Hal Belle Isle of Hendersonville, NC; 20 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

If so desired, in lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Jonesboro - General Fund, 1842 Lake Jodeco Rd, Jonesboro, GA 30236 or to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.

Services entrusted to Thomas L. Scroggs Funeral Directors, Morrow, GA, 770-961-2828.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Thomas L. Scroggs Funeral Directors - Morrow

6362 South Lee St.

Morrow, GA

30260

http://www.thomasscroggsfuneraldirectors.com

Editors' Picks
‘Lord, help me!’: 911 calls detail fatal Newton shooting that led to Amber Alert8h ago
Roswell mother accused of leaving infant, 5-year-old in hot car while shopping
7h ago
Man caught in child sex sting on Tinder sentenced to 5 years in prison in Cobb
7h ago
Yellowstone floodwaters threaten water supplies in Montana
1h ago
Yellowstone floodwaters threaten water supplies in Montana
1h ago
Anderson's no-hit bid for Dodgers broken up in 9th by Ohtani
31m ago
The Latest
Marshall, Slater
Morris, Carolyn
1h ago
Hardegree, Katherine
1h ago
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top