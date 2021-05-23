Isle, Buddy Bell

BELLE ISLE, Buddy Eugene



Buddy Eugene Belle Isle, age 74, died Sunday, May 8, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gwen A. and Harry P. Belle Isle; his son, Buddy Eugene (Gene) Belle Isle, Jr. and his brother H. Robert (Bobby) Belle Isle. He is survived by his daughter, Michelle N. Griffin and his son, W. Charles (Chip) Belle Isle; sister, Sherri Burger of Clay City, Kentucky; Reverend David A. Belle Isle of Gastonia, North Carolina and sister, Renee Green of Riverview, Florida and his beloved nephews and nieces. Buddy attended the Atlanta Public Schools and Georgia State University. He was a member of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity. He was an active and energetic entrepreneur all his life. He dealt in such wide- ranging ventures as the sales of surgical equipment and artificial joints, automobile parts and the installation of automotive equipment for car dealerships. He brought a boundless energy and optimism to all of his business dealings. A private memorial service will be held for the family.

