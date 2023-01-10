ISENMAN, Merrill Eric



Merrill Eric Isenman, age 79, passed away on January 7, 2023 in Midtown Atlanta, GA.



Merrill was born in Brooklyn, NY to Gertrude and Meyer Isenman on March 24, 1943. He attended Brooklyn Technical High School. Merrill married Paula Fine on July 2, 1967 in New York City. He graduated from Cornell University. He was an Architectural Engineer and System Analyst for 25 years with AT&T. Merrill built the first version of C++ in 1983, shared the Nobel Prize for inventions of the Transistor, and with Delta Airlines, helped invent the Crew Reroute system.



Merrill is survived by his wife of 55 years, Paula Isenman; son, Mark Isenman; and grandchildren, Jake and Ryan Isenman.



A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM at H.M. Patterson & Son – Oglethorpe Hill Chapel, 4550 Peachtree Rd. NE, Brookhaven, GA 30319. A reception will be held immediately following the service.



