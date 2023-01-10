ajc logo
X

Isenman, Merrill

Obituaries
1 hour ago

ISENMAN, Merrill Eric

Merrill Eric Isenman, age 79, passed away on January 7, 2023 in Midtown Atlanta, GA.

Merrill was born in Brooklyn, NY to Gertrude and Meyer Isenman on March 24, 1943. He attended Brooklyn Technical High School. Merrill married Paula Fine on July 2, 1967 in New York City. He graduated from Cornell University. He was an Architectural Engineer and System Analyst for 25 years with AT&T. Merrill built the first version of C++ in 1983, shared the Nobel Prize for inventions of the Transistor, and with Delta Airlines, helped invent the Crew Reroute system.

Merrill is survived by his wife of 55 years, Paula Isenman; son, Mark Isenman; and grandchildren, Jake and Ryan Isenman.

A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM at H.M. Patterson & Son – Oglethorpe Hill Chapel, 4550 Peachtree Rd. NE, Brookhaven, GA 30319. A reception will be held immediately following the service.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jenn Finch

Another parade planned for national champion Bulldogs2h ago

Credit: AJC

How to find UGA championship pages and souvenirs from the AJC
2h ago

Credit: TNS

Abrams raised record $113 million for governor’s race, still owes money
8h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Proposed rule would shield Georgia senators from disclosing legislative work
7h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Proposed rule would shield Georgia senators from disclosing legislative work
7h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Georgia’s Brock Bowers can’t be stopped in national championship game
2h ago
The Latest

Rempe, Nancy
Benjamin, Gracie
1h ago
Gilliard, John
1h ago
Featured

Credit: AJC

How to find UGA championship pages and souvenirs from the AJC
2h ago
Photos: The scene at the Georgia vs. TCU national championship game
10h ago
Fulton special grand jury completes Trump investigation
15h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top