Isakson, Johnny

Former U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson of Georgia died Sunday, according to his family. He was 76.



He had been battling Parkinson's disease for the better part of a decade. Funeral arrangements are still being finalized.



In Congress, Isakson helped craft the No Child Left Behind education law and, later, its replacement. He worked to reform the Department of Veterans Affairs, immigration policy and health care.



He was something of an anomaly in hyperpolarized Washington: a conservative willing to work with Democrats and disdainful of shrill rhetoric. He was so internally popular that his Republican colleagues handed him two committee chairmanships when the party took the Senate in 2015.



Undeterred by several losses early in his political career, he rose to become one of Georgia's most popular politicians before stepping down in late 2019 due to declining health.



