Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Isakson, Johnny

ajc.com

Obituaries
13 hours ago

Former U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson of Georgia died Sunday, according to his family. He was 76.

He had been battling Parkinson's disease for the better part of a decade. Funeral arrangements are still being finalized.

In Congress, Isakson helped craft the No Child Left Behind education law and, later, its replacement. He worked to reform the Department of Veterans Affairs, immigration policy and health care.

He was something of an anomaly in hyperpolarized Washington: a conservative willing to work with Democrats and disdainful of shrill rhetoric. He was so internally popular that his Republican colleagues handed him two committee chairmanships when the party took the Senate in 2015.

Undeterred by several losses early in his political career, he rose to become one of Georgia's most popular politicians before stepping down in late 2019 due to declining health.

Read more about Johnny Isakson on ajc.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Reeves, Dorothy
13h ago
Primm, Becky
13h ago
Forward, Roy
13h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top