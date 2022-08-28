ISAACSON, Carol



Carol Isaacson passed away on August 25, 2022, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. She was a beloved wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend. Carol was born in New York City in 1934 to Louis Freiberg and Miriam Pinto Freiberg. After moving to Cincinnati, she married Larry Isaacson in 1957. Carol and Larry were married for 65 years and were blessed with three sons who all married wonderful spouses, David and Stacey Isaacson, Jimmy and Amy (deceased) Isaacson, and Richard and Lisa Isaacson. Carol's greatest joy in her life was her seven grandchildren, Diane Isaacson Charles (Adam), Rebecca Isaacson Myles (Joshua), Joshua Isaacson (Christine), Ilene Isaacson Berch (Louis), Louis Isaacson (Taylor), Lauren Isaacson, and Julie Isaacson; and her seven great-grandchildren, Naomi, Emma, Charlotte, Nora, Benjamin, Remi Jo and Ariella. She is also survived by her brother, Samuel Freiberg; and numerous nieces and nephews. Carol attended Hughes High School in Cincinnati and graduated college from Michigan State University. In Cincinnati, she worked for a short time at Shillito's Department Store as an assistant buyer before meeting Larry and starting a family. The family moved to Atlanta in 1967 where she happily spent the rest of her life. Carol enjoyed her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, playing bridge, canasta and mahjong, and bowling (where she met many of her dearest friends). She loved hosting big family events like Thanksgiving and Break-the-fast. Carol was a member of The Temple, serving on the board for two years. With her three sons attending Pace Academy, Carol became very active in school activities and she and her husband served as the presidents of the Pace Academy Booster Club and then the Parent's Association.



Funeral services will be Sunday, August 28, 2022, at 2:30 PM at Crest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care Atlanta (770) 451-4999.



Shiva Information: Immediately following the service, the family will be receiving visitors at the home of Jimmy Isaacson at 4149 Avid Park, Marietta, GA 30062 with the Minyan service starting at 7:00 PM.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Temple Rabbi's Discretionary Fund, The Shepherd Center Foundation, Camp Twin Lakes, or the charity of your choice,



