ajc logo
X

Isaac, James

File photo
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

ISAAC, Jr., James C. "Ike"

James C. Isaac, Jr., "Ike", Memorial Celebration will be held on Thursday, June 3, 2021 from 3 to 5 PM in our Chapel. Born in Washington, D.C on August 14, 1950 to Gertrude and James C. Isaac, Sr. Raised in Fort Pierce, FL., James attended Florida A&M University. Briefly serving in the military as a journalist before moving to New York City. His professional career began at NBC TV News, the American Sportsman show on ABC TV Wide World of Sports, NEP Production studio, WIS-TV, Turner Broadcasting, Fox TV and VTA Post Production. He also worked on "Musica", "Angler's Paradise" and "Toni". Never at a loss for film projects, James researched and wrote the screenplay "The Highwaymen". James is survived by his wife of 41 years, Rhonda Isaac and sons Kema, Shanti, Jarhon, Rashad, and daughter, Jamila and his sister Grenell and brother Clifford. Murray Brothers (404) 349-3000 mbfh.com.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top