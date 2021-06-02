Isaac, James

ISAAC, Jr., James C. "Ike"



James C. Isaac, Jr., "Ike", Memorial Celebration will be held on Thursday, June 3, 2021 from 3 to 5 PM in our Chapel. Born in Washington, D.C on August 14, 1950 to Gertrude and James C. Isaac, Sr. Raised in Fort Pierce, FL., James attended Florida A&M University. Briefly serving in the military as a journalist before moving to New York City. His professional career began at NBC TV News, the American Sportsman show on ABC TV Wide World of Sports, NEP Production studio, WIS-TV, Turner Broadcasting, Fox TV and VTA Post Production. He also worked on "Musica", "Angler's Paradise" and "Toni". Never at a loss for film projects, James researched and wrote the screenplay "The Highwaymen". James is survived by his wife of 41 years, Rhonda Isaac and sons Kema, Shanti, Jarhon, Rashad, and daughter, Jamila and his sister Grenell and brother Clifford.




