IRWIN, Carol Sue



Carol Sue Irwin, age 74 died, January 8, 2022, in her home in Hiram, GA. She was born May 11, 1947, in Chicago, IL, and the daughter of Raymond and Gerd (Amaliksen) Kelly. She married Vaughn Lee Irwin on August 15, 1970, in Midland, MI. He preceded her in death on September 22, 2004.



Carol is loved and will be deeply missed by her children, Arne (Tonya) of Powder Springs, GA, and Rob (Kris) of Athens, GA; grandchildren Madison, Jackson, Lazlo, and Eike; sisters Linda McLeod and Sandra Fleming; as well as other relatives and friends.



A Celebration of life service will be held in the future at Hiram First UMC.

