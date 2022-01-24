IRONS, Sr., Edward



Economist, Author and Dean Emeritus of Clark Atlanta University, Dr. Edward Daryl Irons, Sr. passed away peacefully at his home in Atlanta, Georgia at the age of 98 years old on January 17, 2022. He was born in Vinita, Oklahoma on August 29, 1923. He was preceded in death by his brother, Jeff Irons, sisters Leota Hardwick and Viola Prewitt and daughter-in-law, Caiphia Bohannon Morrow. Dr. Irons is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Dr. Joyce C. Irons; five children, Trisha Lynn Irons, Edward Daryl Irons, Jr. (Angie Irons), Tamara Joy Irons (Catherine Walker), Tony Rene Morrow and Brigitte Morrow Killings; Twelve grand-children; six great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews. Services will be held at Clark Atlanta University Haven-Warren Hall (Davage Auditorium) at 11 AM on January 25, 2022. Private entombment (family only) will be at Westview Cemetery in Atlanta, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, donations should be sent to the Edward Irons Scholarship Fund, Clark Atlanta University School of Business. For services, CDC COVID-19 guidelines will be enforced, including masks and social distancing. Family and friends may view a livestream of services and offer condolences at MBFH.com.



