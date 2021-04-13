IRLE, Charles Edward



Charles Edward Irle, age 89, of Sandy Springs, GA passed away peacefully at his home on April 11, 2021 surrounded by his family.



Charles, known to his friends as Chuck, is survived by his wife of 63 years, Sarah Moody Irle, his sons Mark, Charles Jr., and Jeff, his daughters Linda and Beth Ann, and eight grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son Eric.



A funeral Mass will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday April 15, 2021 at St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Arlington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church.



